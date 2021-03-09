Tool: Thin Rip Tablesaw Jig Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $34.99

This tablesaw jig allows you to rip consistent thin strips safely and accurately. The jig clamps in the miter slot to the left of the blade. After each cut, you move the rip fence until the board touches the jig—then rip again for another perfect strip. (Always install a zero-clearance insert in your tablesaw whenever you rip thin strips.) This jig is made of solid phenolic resin. It has a ball bearing guide at the tip, a graduated scale to fine-tune thickness and a 4-5/16” range of adjustment (from 1-3/8” to 5-11/16” away from the miter slot).