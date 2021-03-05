Tool: Ryobi One+ HP Brushless Series Shop Now

Manufacturer: Ryobi

MSRP: $99+

I recently had the chance to sample the new line of ONE+ HP Brushless Power Tools from RYOBI. Like most brushless tools, they are more energy-efficient and powerful while featuring lightweight, compact design. There’s not a bad tool in the bunch, but a few were a standout to me.

One+ HP Brushless Jig Saw

Right off the bat, this saw has a lot going for it. It weighs in at nearly a half-pound lighter than the non-brushless 18v RYOBI jig saw, but still has every feature you’d want. Speed adjustment within easy reach of your thumb? Check. Tool-free bevel adjustment with locking detents? Check. Easy access blade lever for quick changes? Also check.

In addition, there’s storage for spare blades built into the base and 4 different orbital settings for different materials. Those orbital settings are the source of my one complaint actually- previously RYOBI printed guidelines for each setting right on the saw itself. Now I’d have to pull out the owner’s manual to double-check what it should be set to for the material I’m cutting.

One+ HP Brushless 1/2″ Drill/Driver

I wasn’t originally going to write about this drill- most woodworkers seem to have a particular brand they’re loyal to, and besides, how much of a difference can there really be when it comes to drills? And then I grabbed it while building some shelves for my garage and absolutely fell in love. It’s really just a dream to use- the drill is perfectly balanced, and there’s virtually no kickback when starting. I didn’t have the bit skip or pop off of the screw head a single time during the project.

I wasn’t sure if I was imagining this smoothness or not, so I did a side-by-side test using some other drills from more expensive manufacturers I had in the shop. The RYOBI was hands-down the best.

One final plus: All RYOBI 18v tools are compatible with any RYOBI 18v battery- going all the way back to 1996. So once you get on this battery platform, there’s no shortage of new and used tools available to you.