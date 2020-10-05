Tool: EZ Change Bits

Manufacturer: Amana

MSRP: $25+

Plastic laminate and other composite materials dull even the most expensive router bits in a hurry. A busy shop that kicks out a lot of laminate work can spend a lot of money on new bits. Amana has reduced that cost by designing replaceable cutters for three of the most widely used laminate bits. The cutters for their new EZ Change bits are roughly half the cost of a new standard bit.

When an EZ Change bit gets dull, you just unscrew the cutter from the shank and install a new one. Leaving the shank in your router saves set-up time.

The three profiles include a flush-trim bit for trimming laminates, a template/pattern bit for plunge cuts and dados, and a no-file bit for leaving a slightly rounded edge on trimmed laminates. EZ Change bits have 1/4″ shanks.

SOURCE

Amana Tools, www.amanatool.com, (800) 445-0077, EZ Change Template/Pattern Bit, #47174, $25; 3-pack of Carbide-Tipped Cutters for #47174, $37; EZ Change Flush Trim Bit, #47170, $23; 3-pack of Carbide-Tipped Cutters for #47170, $34; EZ Change No-File Bit, #47176, $33; 3-pack of Carbide-Tipped Cutters for #47176, $59.