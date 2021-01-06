Tool: PRO-Tek Chuck Buy Now

Manufacturer: Nova

MSRP: $140-$220

Nova’s new PRO-TEK line of chucks build on the company’s long history with the lathe. This new series of chucks feature rust-resistant nickel plating, stronger and more versatile 50mm/2″ PRO-TEK jaws with an improved dovetail and serrated profile, upgraded six-point star fasteners, and a captured pinion and ball nose hex wrench with a large grip handle. There are a few different packages available, depending on your lathe size. Plus, these chucks come with a six-year warranty.