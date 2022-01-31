Tool: PM2820EVS Drill Press Shop Now

Manufacturer: Powermatic

MSRP: $2709.99

The PM2820EVS drill press from Powermatic incorporates a very interesting motor design, combining an electronically controlled variable speed motor paired with gears. This gives the machine incredible torque, and it’s all controlled with a simple interface to dial in the correct bit speed.

The low-speed setting gives you 150-870 rpms, and the high speed gives you 600-3600 rpms, which means you can quickly switch from drilling a bunch of pilot holes at a higher speed, to a low speed for a big Forster bit, to drilling out a piece of metal where you need more torque.

The other area where this drill press stands out is its large, cast-iron table with included extruded aluminum fence with an adjustable stop. It tilts to nearly any angle and is also quickly removable for drilling oversize parts or other fixtures.

Speaking of tables, Powermatic offers two accessory tables: one is a clamping table that incorporates MicroJig dovetail slots and clamps. The other is a downdraft table insert, which puts dust collection directly below the bit. While not a perfect solution to every drill press dust collection scenario, it definitely helps for many drilling tasks and is indispensable for when using the drill press as a spindle sander.

It’s definitely a premium tool, but it’s truly a lifetime investment, and the versatility can’t be beat.