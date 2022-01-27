Tool: Original Cabinet Hardware Jig Shop Now
Manufacturer: True Position Tools
MSRP: $199
Installing cabinet pulls can be a bit daunting. It’s usually one of the last steps in the process, and when you’re close to finished. Making a measure, marking or drilling mistake this late in the game can really be a bummer. And installing a handle with two mounting points? That’s where a dedicated hardware jig really shines.
The True Position Tools original cabinet hardware jig has been around for over 25 years, and it’s still one of the most versatile yet easy-to-use dedicated hardware jigs out there. The genius is in its T-square design. With the jig, you can dial in any hardware spacing from a single knob to a 3‘-wide handle and perfectly place and align the mounting holes.
The standard cabinet hardware jig tackles spacing up to 12“ center to center, and additional accessories get you wider spacing. A separate set of guides can be used for drilling standard 32mm spaced holes for shelf pins and other hardware based on the 32mm cabinet system.
