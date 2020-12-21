Tool: Workcenter Buy Now

Manufacturer: Festool

MSRP: $415

Remember the old adage “a place for everything and everything in its place”? Well, Festool’s CT Workcenter puts everything right at your fingertips. It’s a well-designed storage unit that mounts on top of a Festool dust extractor.

The Workcenter’s features include a rotating shelf, large hooks for hoses and cords, a tool rest and adjustable hooks for hanging accessories and supplies. You can adjust the height of the whole unit. Festool Systainers (Festool’s stackable tool cases) nest in the Workcenter’s base.