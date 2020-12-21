Tool: Workcenter Buy Now
Manufacturer: Festool
MSRP: $415
Remember the old adage “a place for everything and everything in its place”? Well, Festool’s CT Workcenter puts everything right at your fingertips. It’s a well-designed storage unit that mounts on top of a Festool dust extractor.
The Workcenter’s features include a rotating shelf, large hooks for hoses and cords, a tool rest and adjustable hooks for hanging accessories and supplies. You can adjust the height of the whole unit. Festool Systainers (Festool’s stackable tool cases) nest in the Workcenter’s base.
Here are some supplies and tools we find essential in our everyday work around the shop. We may receive a commission from sales referred by our links; however, we have carefully selected these products for their usefulness and quality.