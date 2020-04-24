Tool: MultiVolt 36-Volt Corded/Cordless Miter Saw

Manufacturer: Metabo HPT

MSRP: $669 (includes battery)

The Metabo HPT® MultiVolt 36-Volt Corded/Cordless 10″ Dual-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw is a very long name for a very good saw from the company formerly known as Hitachi. Packed full of useful features, it’s a great fit for the shop or the jobsite.

Out of the box, set up took very little time and the blade was dead-on square from the factory. The 36 volt brushless motor was up for anything we threw at it, from framing lumber to hardwood, plywood and even a little bit of aluminum.

The saw has all the features you’d look for in this price point: brushless motor, up-front miter and bevel locks, and zero clearance slide rails. The Metabo HPT zero clearance system bears some resemblance to more expensive saws (which is what caught my eye in the first place). The sliding mechanism felt quite robust with only a minimal amount of flex when fully extended. If there’s anything to complain about, it would be that the dust collection wasn’t great (and I haven’t found a miter that that gets high marks in that area yet).

Beyond the space-saving zero-clearance rails, the biggest trick Metabo HPT has up its sleeve is the ability for the saw to be run off of battery power or an AC adapter (which connects to the saw via a slide-in adapter that takes the battery’s place). We tested extensively with both power sources and found no difference in performance between them (other than having to change the battery after a couple hundred cuts). If your saw moves with you from the shop to projects around the house or jobsite, this saw is definitely work a look.