Tool: TID 18 impact driver Buy Now T18+3-E drill/driver Buy Now

Manufacturer: Festool

MSRP: Starting at $199 for bare tool

Premium Impact Driver and Drill

Like all power tool companies, Festool is continuing to improve its battery technology and how it pairs with the tools these batteries are powering. You can see (and feel) the fruits of this innovation in their new TID 18 impact driver and T18+3-E drill/driver, both powered by redesigned brushless EC TEC motors and 4AH batteries.

The TID 18 impact driver includes three speeds plus a special mode designed for driving self-tapping screws into wood-backed metal (think flashing a house). This mode starts with a high speed to penetrate the metal, then switches to a lower speed automatically (sensing the change in material) so you don’t strip out the screw.

The T18+3-E drill/driver has two speeds and an electronically-controlled clutch. The standard chuck is also user-swappable for a quick-release collet, an eccentric attachment and right-angle chuck.

Overall, with both tools paired with surprisingly compact 4 AH batteries, they performed admirably. (I put the impact driver and drill through a lot of abuse outside the shop, including fastening Tapcons into concrete and drilling through galvanized steel.) There’s plenty of runtime (the impact driver is rated to drive 800 23/4“ screws on a charge), the tools are relatively lightweight and well-balanced and do everything you ask of them. They also come with three-year full-service warranties and third-generation Systainers. Festool offers these as individual tools and as part of bigger bundles geared for different trades.

■TID 18 IMPACT DRIVER &

T 18+3 DRILL COMBO PACK

Festool

festoolusa.com

Price: $549