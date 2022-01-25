Tool: Edge-Sanding Guide Shop Now

Manufacturer: Festool

MSRP: $99

Sanding the edge of a table or interior of a face frame with a power sander can be a fraught affair. There is huge potential for tipping or losing control. Festool’s edge-sanding guide pairs with their 5“ random orbit sanders to make edge sanding more precise.

This guide uses the top of a workpiece as a reference surface in it’s fixed position to guide your sander at 90° along the edge (or any angle between 43° and 90°). There’s also a soft mode, where the angle of the sander moves to accommodate changing surfaces.

The base of the guide has changeable pads to keep finished surfaces free of marring, and you have full access to change paper on the sander with the guide attached. Keep those crisp lines and bevels that you worked so hard to cut.