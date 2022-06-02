Does your Dad love woodworking? Here are some great gift options for him this upcoming Father’s Day.
Travel Mug Turning Kit • $13.99
Remember when you were real little and made your Dad a coffee mug for father’s day? Same concept here, except he gets to make his own customizations this time.
This sleek iPhone case protects your phone from scratches, dust, oil, and dirt. It has a solid back and flexible sides that make it easy to take on and off, with precisely aligned port openings. Featuring the ever-popular Roubo Workbench diagrams, this makes a perfect gift for Dad. Also available for Samsung phones.
In Build Better Boxes, Matt Kenney distills and shares what he’s learned in 20 years of box making using step-by-step photos that walk your Dad through the process of creating 10 beautiful designs from scratch.
Dremel 7350 Rotary Tool • $29.99
We thought the new Dremel 7350 was a great bargain when we tested one earlier this year, which makes it a fantastic gift idea.
Leatherman Chest Logo T-Shirt • $24.95
Not only does Leatherman make apparel, they make incredibly good apparel. This 100% made-in-America t-shirt is durable and oh-so comfortable.
Titman Edge Sharpening Products • $32.45+
A sharp tool is more efficient, safer to work with, and more satisfying to use than a dull one. Titman Edge stones and sharpening products are exactly what Dad needs to sharpen all of his chisels and planes.
ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 • $89.99
ISOtunes headphones have consistently shown up on our gift guides, and with good reason; they’re comfortable, sound great, and the battery lasts for forever. The XTRA 2.0 falls right in the middle price range, with swappable earbud sizes and IP67 dust, sweat, and water resistance.
Metabo HPT 18V MultiVolt Cordless Trim Router • $149
Woodworkers often fall into the bigger-is-better trap for tools, and routers are no exception. A trim router will take care of 90% of what you need, while being far more comfortable and easy to control than a larger tool.
Knew Concepts Aluminum Coping Saw • $169
Knew Concepts made a splash with their unique saws when they hit the market in 2009, and 13 years later the design is as eye-catching as ever. The best part is that the saws perform even better than they look.
Milwaukee Packout Rolling Chest • $229.00
There are few things DIY Dads seem to enjoy more then helping their adult children out with projects around their homes. From leaky faucets to broken chairs, it’s almost as though he’s looking for an excuse to get out of the house and use all those tools he’s collected over the years. This rolling chest is the perfect receptacle for that DIY Dad-on-the-go, with enough space for every tool he needs, and the portability to take it anywhere it’s needed.
