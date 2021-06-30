Tool: Ultra-Saw US20V Shop Now

Manufacturer: Dremel

MSRP: $179.00

I recently had the opportunity to test Dremel’s first cordless multi-saw, the Ultra-Saw US20V. This type of compact saw is becoming a mainstay in toolboxes for carpenters and DIYers, and Dremel clearly did its homework. The saw is designed for flush cutting, plunge cutting, and surface preparation, meaning that there’s no shortage of uses around the shop. It features soft start, a dust port, a cut guide, and blades for a wide range of materials.

Like most products from Dremel, the cutting action is abrasive instead of relying on a blade cut. In practice I didn’t notice much difference, and the blade had no issue with ¾” plywood. The size of the blade makes it difficult to maintain an accurate cut over longer distances, but the blade guide helps some. I also tried out the diamond tile cutting wheel on some ceramic tile and found it worked well. Power is more than adequate and the battery life held up well throughout my tests.

Overall, the Ultra-Saw is a great jack-of-all-trades tool to add to your collection. While it may not fully replace a full-sized circular saw or tile saw in the shop, it takes up a fraction of the space and is more than capable of tackling those tasks and more.