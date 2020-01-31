Tool: O’Keefe’s Working Hands

Manufacturer: O’Keefe’s

Price: $7.29 (3.4oz)

Dry, cracked hands are the bane of many woodworkers, particularly during the cold, dry months in northern climates. If this sounds familiar, and you haven’t yet discovered O’Keefe’s Working Hands, you owe it to yourself to try it out.

I’m not exactly a hand-cream connoisseur, but my hands used to get pretty dry and chapped in the winter. After using O’Keeffe’s Working Hands for the past year, dry hands is no longer an issue for me. A little dab at the first sign of dryness, and then used semi-regularly is all it takes. One 3.4 ounce tub has lasted me over a year.