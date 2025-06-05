This beauty dates from 1939. The motor hangs off the back, like a contractor’s saw, but the trunnions are bolted to the body, like a cabinet saw. The body is all cast iron; I made the base below from MDF. The saw weighs a hefty 330 lbs., less the base. A heavy saw is just fine with me, because there’s no substitute for mass when it comes to dampening vibration.

Three other features are worth mentioning. First, under the table, the blade is surrounded by a shroud for better dust control. Second, the saw has a blade height indicator, which works quite well. And third, the fence has a lead-screw micro-adjust mechanism. A 1/4 turn of the crank results in the fence traveling a mere 1/64″. It’s not perfect, though–I have to help engage the mechanism by pinching it with my fingers, but when the fence moves, it’s very sweet! –Rick Barozinsky