A few months ago, while visiting the Rockler store in Cincinnati, I spotted a small ruler hanging by the checkout counter. It was promoted at a cost of around $6. I’ve always had a fondness for small rulers, and the 6-inch rulers I typically use are rigid and very handy. This one, however, was different. It was shorter—3-1/2 inches by 2 inches—more like a metal plate, but it had all the necessary graduation marks along its long and short edges.

I decided to get it because I thought a ruler like that could not only measure length around the shop but also help me prove or even draw small right angles. The 2-inch width of the ruler could serve as the short foot of a right angle, making it a very versatile measuring tool.

After using it for a few months, I have to say I really like it. The graduation markings are clear, only going down to one-sixteenth of an inch (the short edge has 1/32 graduation if you end up needing that level of precision). This simplicity is a plus; you don’t have to strain your eyes sorting between the thirty-second line to look for the 1/4″ marking or the 5/8″s. On the back, it features a chart that compares fractional inches to decimal inches and even millimeters, which is very nice. I checked it against a quality square and found it to be very accurate. Its compact size also makes it perfect to carry in your pocket.

Another very similar tool is sold by Woodcraft. It is also a high-quality tool, with only minor differences. The Woodcraft ruler has a hole in it so you can hang it from a rope or hook it over a nail for storage. The Woodcraft version also has a different scale on the back that compares inches to decimal inches but not to millimeters. I found the comparison between graduated inches and decimal inches to be more user-friendly on the Woodcraft one. Additionally, the Woodcraft kit comes with a plastic pouch to protect your ruler.

In essence, they are very much the same. Both rulers allow you to measure accurately up to about 3 inches long distances and check for squareness. As I mentioned, the 2-inch width of the plate is wide enough to give you a good visual check on the squareness of objects. At around $10, both tools are well worth the price.

This is a great little gadget to have in your pocket to use around the shop. Look out for the next sale and buy one—it will make your life easier.