Tool: Universal Bench Manufacturer: Kreg MSRP: $145+ Every shop needs a bench. In fact, two or three is even better, as you’ll want an assembly table that’s a little lower than your workbench. Then what about all those benchtop power tools? Where do they go? The folks at Kreg and their Universal Bench cover pretty much any…
Tool: Super Dust Deputy Manufacturer: Oneida MSRP: $169.95 Efficient dust collection is paramount to a healthy shop environment. If you currently have a single stage or two stage dust collector, the new Super Dust Deputy will boost their efficiency. The Super Dust Deputy can be retrofitted to any 1/2hp – 3hp dust collector, with no loss of…
Power Tools
Leigh — known for accurate and clever joinery jigs — has a new box-joint jig for routers (for handheld use or on router tables). It’s designed to create 1⁄2″- and 3⁄4″-wide box joints and looks similar to other jigs, so I was ready to be under whelmed until I set it up and started checking out the features.
Accurize your tablesaw for absolutely straight, smooth and burn-free cuts. When my contractor’s saw was new, it cut perfectly. Over the years, it gradually went out of whack. I’ll show you what I did to accurize it so that my blade cuts true again. Precisely aligning your saw’s blade doesn’t require any special tools, but…
Unlock your saw’s full potential. by Seth Keller The tablesaw’s power and precision put it at the center of everyone’s shop. Despite this honored position, a tablesaw is mostly used for mundane ripping tasks. To make better use of my tablesaw, I use these four simple jigs in my shop. They take advantage of…
First a disclaimer: This is a recollection of impressions following the installation and test running of our new 6” Grizzly spiral Cutterhead jointer, that we bought at full price this fall. As many of you know, I teach woodworking at the Rudolf Steiner School in Manhattan. Our program is mainly geared towards hand tool work….
Hand Tools
When WoodRiver announced its new socket chisels, I was very intrigued. Price-wise, these chisels fall into the intermediate range – $35-$45 for an individual chisel (depending on size). I picked up a 1⁄2“ chisel and a 3⁄4“ chisel to put through the paces. The chisels are ground from 100 CR-V steel and tempered to a…
Tool Reviews
Tool: 1221 VS Lathe Manufacturer: Jet MSRP: $849.99 A mid-size lathe is a good compromise between a mini lathe and a full size lathe. You get greater capacity and versatility than a mini-lathe, and a smaller footprint with a degree of portability, compared to a full size lathe. The full-featured Jet 1221 VS is a welcome addition…
Tool: Toggle Clamp Plates Manufacturer: Lee Valley MSRP: $22.50 A hold-down can get you out of a tight spot. Sometimes an odd-shaped or small part doesn’t lend itself to being held by a typical clamp or vise. These new Toggle Clamp Plates from Lee Valley are a really cool idea. Mount the clamp to the plate, and…
Tool: Carvex PS 420 Jigsaw Manufacturer: Festool MSRP: $390 Festool’s Carvex jigsaw has innovation written all over it. How much innovation? These jigsaws are available in both corded and battery-powered, and you can choose between a D-handle or barrel-grip design. Plus there’s an accessory angle base that folds inward or outward, so you can bevel on the…
Tool: Powermatic PM1000 Manufacturer: Powermatic MSRP: $2400 (50″ fence) This saw packs a professional punch for your home workshop. Powermatic’s PM1000 table saw isn’t over-shadowed by its big brother, the PM2000, and it can fit into your home workshop without the added fuss of rewiring your home. Straight out of the crate you can see that…