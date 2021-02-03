Tool: Glide Miter Saw Buy Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $649

That’s right—glider, not slider. This innovative miter saw from Bosch has the same huge capacity as a 12″ slider—without the rails. The blade assembly glides on a set of articulated arms rather than sliding on a set of rails. The result is a saw that can be tucked up tight against a wall—ideal for a small workshop.

The Glide Miter Saw has a horizontal cutting capacity of 14″ and a vertical cutting capacity of 6-1/2″ against the fence. The vertical cutting capacity is 6-1/2″ when the blade is tilted to 45°. All of the saw’s controls are on the front, including the bevel lock lever. Unlike many sliders, you don’t have to reach around back to tilt the blade. The saw tilts 47° left and right, and the bevel scale is large and easy to read. The turntable swings 52° to the left and 60° to the right. Using a front-mounted lever, you can override the detents to finesse an angle.

Pull out the ends of the saw and you have a worktable up to 40″ across. The saw has two dust ports that accept 1-1/4″ hose, and it weighs 65 lbs.