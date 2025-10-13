Tool: Folding Saddle Square Shop Now

Manufacturer: Woodpeckers

MSRP: $59.99+

Making accurate marks is one of the most fundamental tasks in a wood shop, yet it can be quite challenging to master. For instance, when laying out a layout line around a leg, if the line on one face is off, it can skew the entire project. Woodpeckers’ new folding saddle square is designed to help achieve precise marks on the joining faces of a project.

The folding saddle square is a layout tool without any engraved measurements. Once you have identified where your layout marks need to go, this tool comes into play. The hinged knuckle in the middle of the square allows it to pivot around corners — and not just at 90°; you can use it to lay out lines around objects at various angles.

Most of us know that Woodpeckers produces some of the finest tools available, and the heft of the folding saddle square is particularly impressive. It is milled from aluminum, and its hinge is tight, with absolutely no slop. In fact, Woodpeckers claims that after the parts are initially machined, they are sent back for final milling after assembly. The result is a dead-accurate tool that functions more like a folding straight edge than a typical layout tool. The folding saddle square is available in two sizes: the larger version measures 71/2“ overall (flat length), while the smaller version is 5“.