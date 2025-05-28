Tool:Drill Press Protractor Shop Now

Manufacturer: Woodpeckers

MSRP: $69.99

Over the last several years, I’ve started to become interested in machinist tools and practices. One of the things that fascinates me is the precision that is required in many machining operations. I’ve started to apply those principles to my woodworking, and have seen a noticeable difference in the quality of my work. The new Drill Press Protractor from Woodpeckers takes the machinist concept of tramming a tool and simplifies the process for use at you drill press.

The Drill Press Protractor has a stem that mounts in the chuck of your drill press. After loosening the knob on the front of the protractor, you lower the chuck so that the protractor contacts the table. The pivot design of the Drill Press Protractor will conform to the angle of the table, and allow you to dial your drill press to whatever degree you’d like. Not only can you dial the drill press angle in left-to-right, but you can also verify the angle front-to-back. The vernier scale on the protractor offers the ability to dial in the angle within 5 minutes (0.083) of a degree. Now, just because Woodpeckers calls this a Drill Press Protractor, doesn’t mean it’s limited to just that tool. You can set other tools such as miter gauges, bandsaws, and more.