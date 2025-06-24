Tool: Woodpecker™ CT Band Saw Blades Shop Now

Manufacturer: Starrett

MSRP: $189+ (Coil stock also avalible)

Over the last year or so, I’ve transitioned almost all of my bandsaw blades to be carbide-tipped. This started on my bandsaw mill and has slowly migrated into the shop. When Starrett (yes, the same Starrett that’s been making precision machinist tools for 140 years) released their new carbide-tipped bandsaw blades, I knew that I wanted to try a few out.

As you’d expect, the Starrett blades are stellar. (Starrett has made bandsaw blades for years, so they’re not new to this market). The carbide-tipped teeth are ground with alternating profiles. They cut very quickly. Honestly, though, the real thing that stood out to me was that the Woodpecker CT blades were available in widths of down to 1/2“. Most carbide-tipped blades are wider for resawing purposes. As a woodturner, I often rough out bowl blanks at the bandsaw and need the narrower blade to cut curves. The carbide teeth are extremely abrasion resistant, so I can cut through abrasive bark and nasty wood without worrying about the blade dulling almost immediately. In fact, yesterday I cut through two nails in a blank, and the blade didn’t bat an eye. The wider 3/4“ the blade is excellent for resawing—in fact, virtually all the oak used on the desk in the June issue went through the 3/4“ Woodpecker CT blade.