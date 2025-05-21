Tool: Versa-Fence Face Upgrade Shop Now

Manufacturer: Woodpeckers

MSRP: $169.99

I think it’s a safe bet that the table saw is at the heart of most shops. Today, Sawstop saws are the most popular due to their safety features. And they are indeed a great saw. The one item I always thought could use a little attention was the fence supplied on the saw. The stock fence has a little bit of wave and puckering where the bolts attach it to the steel core. Woodpecker’s new Versa-Fence upgrade for Sawstops offers a low-friction, dead-flat add-on to your table saw fence.

The Versa-Fence is offered in several different lengths, ranging from 36“ to 48“, and is made of a 7/8“-thick piece of extruded aluminum. The aluminum is anodized, and that coating includes PTFE (the brand name Teflon), so your workpieces glide along it easily. One of the things that drew me to this fence is that it offers a bit longer work support than the standard fence. In addition, being extruded, it has a track on the top and bottom of the fence. This means you can add accessories like roller guides. The 48“ versions come with a support platform that can be mounted on the infeed or outfeed side of the fence for additional support as you make your cut. The Versa-Fence installs in a few minutes with simple hardware and is a great upgrade to your saw.—Bob Reynolds