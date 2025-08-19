Tool: Vampliers (Assorted Options) Shop Now

Manufacturer: Vampire Tools

MSRP: Varies

I think that there are certain tools that everyone owes it to themselves to own a nice set of. Without a doubt, pliers are one of those. For years, I’ve used sets of pliers from either the big box stores or from discount tool stores. I’ve broken several sets, and have some that are now missing teeth. I recently found a company that makes some of the nicest pliers around, and that company is Vampire Tools.

In my mind, what makes the pliers from Vampire Tools different is that they are thoughtful. Their plier line (aptly named Vampliers) features specialized jaws for other tasks. Some of the nicest are their screw extracting jaws (above). These jaws are designed to grab the heads of screws and offer a grip as you back it out. The screw extractor pliers are only one version of the several that Vampire offers (and they have other cutting tools apart from pliers). Their side nippers are phenomenal for those times when you need to nip wires or zip-ties in the shop. Vampire Tools are manufactured in Japan, and the quality speaks for itself.