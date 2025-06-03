Tool: Tooley Park Big Compass Kit Shop Now

Manufacturer: Tooley Park

MSRP: £150.00 ($201.50)

A few issues ago, Popular Woodworking shared a set of scribers from a company in the UK called Tooley Park. Tooley Park recently released a new tool called their “Big Compass” tool. You can see this in the photo above.

The big compass uses a pair of scriber-like ends and a hinge. The ends and hinge feature a large locking lever to position them in place and lock them securely. In this compass you see here, I installed a pencil on one end and a scribe on the other (included in the kit—more on that in a minute). The size of this compass makes it extremely valuable when I’m working on cutting big blanks out for lathe work. However, this large compass is useful for curved work, not only for turning.

The Big Compass is available in a few different configurations. You can buy the hardware only and make your legs (in whatever length and material that you want). Another option is to buy a compass with legs, choosing either sapele or walnut. Both hardware and kit are available with two different clamping mechanisms. The deluxe version uses the same clamp as the UBB scriber, holding tools between 5.5 and 10mm.