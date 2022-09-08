Tool: Tool Organizers Shop Now

Manufacturer: Tool Hangerz

MSRP: $6.99+

Pegboard and slat wall organization have been a staple in shops for years. In my shop, I utilize a slat-wall system for most of my power tool storage. In the past, I’ve needed to make custom holders for many of my tools, due to the lack of options. Recently, however, I stumbled across a company, Tool Hangerz, that makes storage racks for a variety of power tools.

The racks, as you see above, are custom designed to hold drills, routers, batteries, and many other cordless tools. The holders work in both slat walls and pegboard, but the company also makes direct- mount style holders that screw to the wall. Overall, it’s a great option for tool storage if you utilize pegboard or slat wall-type units in your shop.