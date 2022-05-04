Tool: 7350 Rotary Tool Shop Now
Manufacturer: Dremel
MSRP: $29.99 (includes grinding stone, 2x sanding bands, felt polishing wheel, mandrel, and USB cable.)
A few years ago I reorganized all of my toolboxes based on the primary use of the tools inside. One for electrical, one for plumbing, general use, etc. Whenever I have a task in one of those areas, I grab the specified toolbox and get to work. I often find myself grabbing my Dremel as well, especially when doing renovation work where a small cut-off wheel or grinder is often useful. The Dremel 8260 made this process a lot easier by being battery-powered, but the new 7350 takes portability to new heights while also being inexpensive enough I might just add one to each toolbox.
While the aforementioned 8260 sits on top of the Dremel range, the 7350 is their new entry-level model. It features a single-speed 12000 RPM motor and an internal USB-charged battery in a package that’s less than half the size and weight of its big brother. Oh, and it only costs $30. There are definitely some concessions to that price point – there’s no battery meter for example – but $30 is nothing in the world of tools.
The best part is that it doesn’t feel like a compromised option. It just acts like a normal Dremel during normal use. There are a few tasks it’s not well suited for, like cutting through thicker metal, but I spent an hour doing some grinding and polishing without issue. I especially appreciated how lightweight and comfortable it was to hold. If I had one thing to complain about it would be the fact that it uses a micro USB to charge instead of the now-common USB-C, but that’s not a dealbreaker by any means.
For now the 7350 resides in my general use toolbox, between the electric screwdriver and a large crescent wrench. But I suspect it won’t be long before I pick up another one (or two) as impulse buys to spread around to my other toolkits.
