Last week the PW staff had the opportunity to spend an evening at Festool USA’s HQ in Lebanon, Indiana. In addition to learning some fun facts (the design is nearly identical to the worldwide headquarters in Germany, right down to the floor materials) we were able to check out some of the latest tools coming down the pipeline from Festool. Some of those, like the KSC 60 Cordless Sliding Compound Miter Saw and CSC 50 Table Saw were revealed in late 2022, but a handful were getting their debut on the US stage right in that room.

TSV 60

They say: Offering more power, precision and versatility, the TSV 60 enables clean and precise cuts in even the most delicate materials. The EC-TEC brushless motor with greater capacity combines with the most advanced system components on the market to create laser-straight and perfect cuts. Combined with the guided cut principle and latest generation sawblades, this industry-first track saw is robust, durable and highly precise.

We say: Festool continues its streak of thoughtful innovations for carpenters and cabinetmakers with the new TSV60. The scoring blade, which can be deactivated if desired, is sure to reduce chip-out, especially on melamine. The average fine woodworker might not notice the difference as much in hardwoods though.

RSC 18

They say: Providing more power and control for cleaner cuts, the RSC 18 is designed for the rigors of heavy work and the tough conditions faced by every reciprocating saw. It’s designed for dust extraction without interfering with the work to be done, leading to cleaner demolition work. The robust low-vibration control system reduces fatigue and increases control for less user wear over years of work.

We say: The RSC 18 was probably the most unexpected reveal of the evening since Festool currently does not have a presence in demolition tools. Though in hindsight it’s simply a natural extension of their ecosystem for professionals. I’m especially smitten with the included dust collection attachment; during the demonstration it did a fantastic job of collecting small particles that tend to linger in the air and then settle on every flat surface throughout the house.

TXS/CXS 18:

They say: Our most compact drill driver to-date, with full-sized power. Festool’s TXS/CXS 18 takes drilling to the next level. It’s versatile and can adapt to nearly any situation with the FastFix chuck system – enabling a 7-in-1 solution. For drilling right angles, driving screws into tight corners, running sockets, driving screws into soft or hard materials with precision, and much more, the TXS/CXS 18 is a powerful drill for every task. Powerful yet lightweight and compact, the drill driver features brushless motors, electronic protection, an electronic clutch, robust internal components and durable exteriors, delivering constant comfort and reliability.

We say: I’ve become a bit of a drill aficionado, last count I was up to eight and the number continues to rise, so these two held the most interest to me personally. Both are balanced and lightweight, and I especially liked the magnetic holder on the front of the CXS 18. I’ll have to reserve full judgment until I get a chance to run them through our tests, but I was definitely impressed during my brief hands-on time.

GHS 25 Ear Protection Buds

They say: For protection, comfort and convenience, the Festool GHS 25 ear protection buds are the new companion for every job. The ear protection buds offer hands-free listening, so you can listen to your favorite music, take calls or block out the surrounding sound while you focus on the job at hand. With six different earplug configurations, it’s easy to find the right fit for all-day comfort, whether at the jobsite, in the shop or listening at home.

We say: Shop safety should always be top priority, so we’re happy to see another option for hearing protection. The wide variety of earplug configurations means everyone should be able to find one that fits great for all-day comfort.