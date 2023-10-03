Tool: STSQ4 4-1/2″ Trim Square Shop Now • STSQ7 7″ Carpenter Square Shop Now • STSQ7-L 7″ Carpenter Square with Level Shop Now

Manufacturer: Stiletto

MSRP: $74.99 • $84.99 • $99.99

Stiletto, a longtime hand tool maker known for their hammers, is entering the measurement tool market with a trio of new squares. There’s a pair of 7″ carpenter squares — one with a level, the other without — and a 4-1/2 trim square. The squares are made in the USA with global materials, and are fully machined for top-notch accuracy.

Stiletto has a reputation as a premium tool company, and all three squares feel like premium products. This is a good thing, as they’re priced in near-Woodpeckers territory. If you find value in accurate measuring tools (and many of you do) the cost is an investment in fewer headaches and higher quality fit for your projects going forward. All of the squares were dead accurate at both 90° and 45º, and feature a variety of cutouts and holes for making quick measurements. I especially appreciated the center cutouts at 67.5⁰, 45⁰, 30⁰, and 22.5⁰ on the trim square, which is the most woodworker-focused one here. Truth be told there are so many different measurement cutouts, holes, and marks on these squares I barely scratched the surface of what they can do.

If I had to nitpick anything, I must note that the 3″ and 4″ marks on the two carpenter squares didn’t line up *quite* perfectly when placed adjacent to each other — a digital caliper showed that they were 1/80 of an inch off. So not a margin that anyone would notice if they weren’t doing the exact same thing I was. That tiniest of quibbles aside, all three squares have earned a permanent spot in my shop, where my measurements will be just a little more accurate than they were before.