Tool: No. 444 am Shop Now

Manufacturer: Skunk Tool Works

MSRP: $129

As a rule of thumb, if something doesn’t have multiple uses in my shop, I don’t generally keep it around. That even goes for hand tools. The new No. 444 dovetail marker from Skunk Tool Works is an adjustable dovetail marker that covers the gamut of commonly used dovetail angles and eliminates having and storing several different dovetail markers.

The No. 444 is adjusted via a knurled knob on the front of the marker. When you loosen the knob, you can slide it up or down to adjust the angle. There are two stainless steel blades that move along the outside edge of the marker (you can see them poking out on the right hand side of the dovetail marker). The thin blades allow you to easily get a marking knife in there to make an accurate mark.

The marker has common angles and dovetail ratios laser-etched on the front for quick and easy referencing. The ability to adjust the angles also allows you to identify and remark previously cut dovetail angles. Picking up the marker, you can tell it’s well-made. There is a heft of quality about it. The No. 444 dovetail marker is one of several that Skunk Tool Works produces (the others are fixed angle) and can be found on their website, SkunkToolWorks.com.