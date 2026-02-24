Tool: BitWasher Shop Now

Manufacturer: Shaper Tools

MSRP: $84.15

The sharpness of a blade or bit plays a huge role in the quality of cut you’ll get. A dull edge leaves a rough surface, burns the material, and demands extra force to push through. But before you assume your bit is dull, there’s a good chance it’s just dirty. Pitch and resin buildup can mimic the same symptoms as a worn edge.

Shaper Tools’ new BitWasher offers a smart solution. It’s an ultrasonic cleaner designed to remove built-up residue from router bits and small blades. The complete kit includes the cleaner, a mesh basket for holding parts, a bottle of cleaning solution, and a set of tools for scrubbing and retrieving items.

The BitWasher features a simple dial timer that runs up to twenty minutes, though Shaper’s cleaning solution is strong enough that I’ve rarely needed more than ten. As you can see in the before-and-after photos below, the results are impressive. The ultrasonic action handles most of the grime, and any leftover residue comes off easily with the included brush.

For anyone who wants to keep their bits cutting cleanly and extend their lifespan, the BitWasher is an easy win.