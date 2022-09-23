Tool: R97801 18V SubCompact Drill/Impact Kit Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rigid

MSRP: $199 (includes two 2.0Ah batteries, charger, carrying case)

The tool

Rigid’s lineup reinvention continues with the R97801 18V SubCompact Drill/Impact Kit. The kit includes their new 18v 1/2 SubCompact brushless Drill/Driver and new 18v SubCompact Brushless Cordless Impact Drill, plus a charger, two 2.0Ah batteries, and a carrying case. The tools are available at Home Depot separately as R87012K ($99) and R872311K ($139) respectively.

Who’s It For?

DIY/Homeowner, Carpenters, Professional Woodworkers

Our thoughts