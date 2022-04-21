Tool: Oscillating Edge Belt Spindle Sander R4840 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rigid

MSRP: $299

One of the best value tools for the home shop (in my mind) has just got an upgrade. For years, the Ridgid EB4424 has been a staple for woodworkers. The Ridgid oscillating sander, sold through Home Depot, has gotten an update and is now sold as the R4840. The machine, like it’s predecessor, combines an oscillating spindle sander with an oscillating belt for edge sanding. Some of the updates include an open metal base (it’s slightly heavier than the previous version, which equates to a little less vibration), a more powerful motor, and significantly improved dust collection. It comes with four sizes of spindles, 1/2″, 3/4″, 1″ and 11/2″, and takes a 4″ x 24″ belt. The new R4840 is slowly rolling out through Home Depot stores in the USA (starting on the west coast), but is available online.