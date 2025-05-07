Portable router tables are a great way to save space in your shop. We’re taking a look at the different options available and laying out the differences between them.

Router tables are a mainstay in any serious shop, and sooner or later in your woodworking journey, you’ll need a way to mount a router in a table. However, if you don’t have the floor space for a full-size router station, you might want to look at the current crop of portable router tables. They’re full of space-saving innovations that approach the performance of their larger counterparts. Plus—most of the portable router tables featured here can handle common accessories like featherboards, stock guides, and miter gauges to help control the cut. Some models even offer two dust ports for greatly improved dust collection. Beyond showcasing the features of each table setup, our aim was to quantify the precision and build quality by measuring table, fence, and insert plate flatness. This was done with a precision straightedge and feeler gauges. However, measuring fence out-of-square with a feeler gauge tends to penalize models with taller fences, something we wanted to avoid. After all a relatively tall fence improves workpiece support and overall control. So instead, fences were visually checked for square and measured for out-of-square with a digital angle cube. The cube was simply zeroed on the table surface and the reference surface moved to the fence for measurements in several spots and recorded in the table further down (or available to download.) Finally, the entire router table was weighed, along with fence-only reading, using a digital scale with remote readout. Weight is a good indicator of how portable it might be on the jobsite, but also offers clues about how well it’s built.

Knowing the table size and height, including fence dimensions, can help you imagine how these tools might fit into your shop. Tuck it under the wing of the table saw? Or perhaps park it on a bench until you need it next. Most of these router tables, whether they have standard legs or cabinet style bases, are too tall to work on a standard workbench. So, I recommend buying an adjustable tool stand that sits 25-26“ tall. Otherwise, you could build a multi-purpose rolling cart to handle a portable router table, as well as other benchtop tools.

The router plates may or may not be a standard size, but all models featured here include a way to mount a router. Some are best suited for a compact trim router and smaller bits, while other models can handle a mid-size router for bigger jobs. Some router plates come pre-drilled for common routers, which is convenient. However, if it’s drilled for every router under the sun, you’ll have the “Swiss Cheese” effect with a ridiculous number of holes.

Some manufacturers leave the router plate essentially blank, except for one or two threaded holes for a starting pin. In that case, you’ll need to mark and drill the holes required for your particular router. Check with the router manufacturer for a template or use your sub-base to locate the holes. Just be aware that the sub-base holes aren’t always the same as the table mounting holes on some models (like the Bosch 1617). One of the Kreg phenolic inserts was pre-drilled with a 3-hole pattern for common Bosch and DeWalt routers, so I used that as a template to drill out the blank plates. It would be wise to use a paper template to make a temporary MDF template. That way you could check the alignment against your router, before committing to the real deal. Pay attention to orientation of the controls as you locate these holes. You want easy access to the locking lever, height adjustment, and variable speed dial. If you plan to use a guide bushing in your router plate, it’s critical to get the router perfectly centered as well.



The Router Tables

Bosch RA1181 Benchtop Router Table: The Perenial Favorite

Tool: RA1181 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $249.99

This beefy router table sports a thick aluminum top for plenty of work area and a host of great features. The insert is a large aluminum plate with smart topside leveling and mounting screws. Eight Allen bolts provide ample leveling points, and the plate is secured to the table with four Phillips head screws. Having all the leveling screws accessible topside is an appreciated feature that makes setup quick and simple. Three snap-in trim rings are included with the kit and allow a wide range of bit sizes. The fence is heavy-duty and well-built and with that anodized finish, frankly beautiful. It has the typical split fence design that we’ve come to expect from larger router tables and secures with medium sized, well-placed knobs. Like most of the fences in this test, the RA1181 has a jointing feature, where 1/16” thick spacer strips are built into the fence design. By removing the infeed spacer to slightly offset the fences, you can turn your router table into a jointer of sorts. While it does work for the intended purpose, I don’t know any serious woodworkers using this feature much. If you don’t have a jointer in your shop, a tapering sled for the table saw is often easier than this special feature on a router table. A built-in auxiliary switch and power strip let you fire the router and shop vac to life in one move. This works great, provided you have a 20-amp dedicated breaker that’s not overloaded at startup. The pronged spacers on the included featherboards are fiddly and the bit guard is downright maddening to use to the point most users will toss it in a drawer. The spacers were designed to allow the split fence to operate even while the accessories are tightened down, and with that goal in mind, they do work. The tall plastic leg set with cord winder on one side and storage cubby on the other, round out this popular and well-appointed router table package.

Bosch RA1141 Portable Benchtop Router Table: The Easily Portable Table

Tool: RA1141 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $179

If you need a light, compact, and portable router table, the RA1141 needs a closer look. The legs feature storage compartments and fold inward for a package that’s easy to transport. Plus, metal tabs on the legs make it easy to clamp it to your work stand.

With that lightweight and portable frame come some compromises I suppose like a plastic fence assembly and less overall rigidity compared to heavier models. Instead of a traditional insert plate, there’s a 4-1/2” plastic ring on top with 3 interchangeable snap-in insert rings. As far as mounting the router, that’s accomplished by means of a steel quick mounting plate from under the table. This setup requires you to remove the router from the table for bit changes. Like its bigger siblings, the RA1141 has a jointing feature and dust collection port built into the fence and a light-duty miter track for your favorite accessories.

Bosch RA1171 Portable Benchtop Router Table: The Almost Full-Sized One

Tool: RA1171 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Bosch

MSRP: $224.99

With the same heavy-duty fence as the RA1181, the RA1171 adds an enclosed cabinet base, making this one feel almost like a full-sized router table. I personally like an enclosed base for increased dust collection efficiency and with this model you can actually attach two 2-1/4” shop vac hoses if you like. One attaches to the typical fence port and a second simply inserts into the back of the MDF cabinet. The cord access hole was smartly drilled at 2-1/4” diameter, with a slot to let the power cord slip out of the way once installed. The dust collection is excellent topside and moderately good inside the cabinet. However, if you’re too lazy to add the lower dust port, it’s nice that it contains a lot more dust than an open base design. Whatever shop vac you have connected, it will come to life with your router, thanks to the included auxiliary switch and power strip. Ease of assembly is another criteria I looked at and the cabinet-style bases require a little more work upfront, but nothing too difficult. A dab of paste wax on the connector screws help ease assembly as well. I will say the hole in the access door on this model is a bit of a finger trap until you get to know it. One additional advantage of a cabinet-style base is how securely it clamps down to your bench. Once anchored to a heavy tool stand or cart, it feels really secure in use. At 39 lbs., 5 oz. it’s pushing the limits of portability, but if it will mostly live in your shop, it’s a nice choice.

Infinity PRTS-200 Portable Router Table: The Dust Collection Beast

Tool: PRTS-200 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Infinity Tools

MSRP: $349.90

The Infinity router table takes dust collection to another realm with its Dust Cube base. The steel enclosure was engineered for dust collection from the ground up and includes a Smart Baffle inside to optimize airflow. It can be connected to a 2-1/2” hose, or common 2-1/4” shop vac fitting. Or get the optional 4″ port as I did and simply connect your shop dust collector to the back of the base. From there, suction is directed into an included 2-1/2” clear flex hose to the hollow aluminum fence extrusion.

Instead of collecting dust from the back of the fence, this system works with the mechanics of the router and collects it from the right side of the fence— where your router naturally throws it. The result is a spotless work area both topside and inside the cabinet. The fence design is different from the pack in other regards as well. Instead of a split fence and a jointing feature, Infinity prioritized a precision aluminum fence surface for accurate cuts. T-tracks on the top and front of the fence accept Infinity’s flip stop, high-vis bit guard, and useful accessories like featherboards and stock guides. This router table is specifically for compact trim routers and the clear acrylic plate comes pre-drilled for common models. The plate is more tedious to adjust than most, because of concealed leveling screws, but this operation only needs to be done once at initial setup. There’s no convenient way to clamp this router table to a bench, but the rubber feet made it feel stable with regular use. If excellent dust collection and a precision fence top your wish list, the PRTS-200 would be a great choice.

Grizzly T28048 Portable Series Router Table: Enclosed Base—More Storage



Tool: T28048 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Grizzly

MSRP: $379

Router tables with enclosed bases have always been popular and this Grizzly model takes a unique approach. A 11/4” diameter tubular metal frame is connected with special plastic connectors to support the 1″ thick top. The frame also acts as an anchor point for the canvas enclosure that surrounds the router. A zippered front panel and side storage pouches give good access to the router and extra space to store accessories. Adjustable leg levelers give you firm footing on your worksurface, however there isn’t a convenient place to clamp the table down. The extruded aluminum fence is heavy-duty and has a great looking anodized finish. The knobs for locking down the fence and adjusting the split fence are well-positioned and easy to operate. With convenient T-Track along the top and front of the fence, this portable router table can accommodate most standard and shop-made accessories. A robust miter track accepts common miter gauges and featherboard accessories and would look right at home on a full-size router table. The 113/4” x 91/4” aluminum insert plate comes blank but was easy to drill for a common 3-hole DeWalt/Bosch mounting pattern. The plate was out of flat by 0.008″, which is more than I like, but the setup worked fine in testing. This is one of four router tables in the test to offer two dust ports. In addition to the typical fence 21/4” and/or 21/2” fence port, you get a dust fitting mounted low in the fabric bag at the rear of the unit. Dust collection was good topside and excellent overall at containing dust. An auxiliary power switch is provided for the router, but there’s no power strip to run a shop vac. There’s also no dedicated hole or grommet for running your router power cord through the canvas enclosure, so you just sneak it past the Velcro attachment where it meets the tabletop. At the back, you’ll find a handy cord winder to wrap things up when you’re done for the day.

Grizzly T31636 Benchtop Router Table: The Basic One



Tool: T31636 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Grizzly

MSRP: $275

With a standard configuration, this is a good basic router table. The fence is angle iron with aluminum extrusions mounted to it. This was one of only two router tables (along with the Infinity) that offers aluminum as the working fence surface–a nice touch for precision operations. The fence secures to the table in T-tracks, which is perhaps not as sturdy as through-bolts, and I found the locking knobs too small and difficult to secure. Like the T28048, I was impressed with the heavy-duty miter slot hardware for common accessories. There’s a metal dust port on the fence with 1-1/2” and 2-1/2” dust collection options, or it will fit common 2-1/4” shop vacs on the I.D. of the dust fitting. Dust collection performance was good topside and like many router tables, fair below. The 11-3/4” x 9-1/4” phenolic plate arrives as a blank and must be drilled to fit your router, but that’s easy to accomplish if you make a template. The plate was out-of-flat by 0.010” and is leveled by 8 set screws and held in place by magnets. I prefer plates that are secured by 4 corner screws to help pull them level with the table. Furthermore, this plate had the only non-threaded starter pin that simply drops into a hole. I consider that a safety concern, but if you don’t use a starter pin, it’s a non-issue. The sturdy metal leg set with leg levelers provides a stable base for routing tasks. A single guide bushing sized insert ring is provided with a sturdy metal installation wrench.

Kreg PRS2100 Precision Benchtop Router Table: Most Popular



Tool: PRS2100 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Kreg Tool

MSRP: $249.99

This router table is a popular one and for good reasons including its microdot table surface for low sliding friction and medium-duty anodized fence extrusion with split MDF faces. The fence is secured to the table with quick-release knobs, rather than traditional tall knobs and bolts. This system seems to work well, although the plastic hardware can be cumbersome when removing or reinstalling the fence. Like several router tables in the test, the bolts securing the split fences rotate when you turn the knobs behind the fence. Better

systems use T-track or threaded inserts for truly tool-free operation. Despite these relatively minor shortcomings, the tapered metal base and rubber feet give this table a stance like a mule, with no real need to clamp it down. Dust collection is accomplished by means of a typical 2-1/4” dust port at the fence, and managed good extraction topside, and a fair grade below the table. At 24 lbs., 9 oz. it’s not the heaviest or lightest in the test but feels relatively easy to transport. The table surface is generous at nearly 24″ x 16″ and provides room to work, whether that’s outside for a few quick cuts or on a tool stand as your semi-permanent router table. An 11-3/4” x 91/4” phenolic plate accepts any of the three included Level-

Loc insert rings, or a set of 5 with storage stand is available separately. Featherboards aren’t included with the kit, but the fence and miter slot work well with Kreg’s True-FLEX featherboards and excellent precision router table stop. Interestingly, there isn’t one feature of the Kreg PRS2100 that stands out from the pack, but it has a good showing in all categories and just flat out works. If sturdy and functional is the name of the game, mostly for shop duty and occasional on-site work, you can’t go wrong with this Kreg model.

Woodpeckers Stabilmax RT+ Router Table: The Finest Adjuster



Tool: StabilMax RT+ Shop Now

Manufacturer: Woodpeckers

MSRP: $349.99

This portable router table with folding legs can be clamped to your worksurface in a number of ways or stored on the wall with the included Rack-It brackets. The entire router weighs 24 lbs., but the fence accounts for a staggering 9 lbs., 10 oz. of that total. That’s due to the double steel “L” shaped construction that allows the unique micro-adjustment feature. Plus – this is the only table in the test that truly allows adjustment for fence squareness, something sorely lacking on most models. Four jack screws and hex nuts allow fine adjustment to dial the fence perfectly square. The D-shaped router mounting plate is also novel and installs with a friction fit thanks to a rubber compression washer mounted in the table. There’s also an inverted handle mounted to the plate that doubles as an oversize base plate for freehand routing! And switching between handheld and table routing is completely tool-free. Genius. On the negative side, the overall design doesn’t allow for T-tracks or miter slots, so you won’t be able to use typical featherboards or miter gauges. The fence also secures to partial depth slots in the top, which never feel quite as secure as through bolts. But if portability and multiple mounting options are paramount for you, or you love the thought of quickly switching from router table to oversized sub-base, the Woodpeckers Stabilmax RT is worth a look.

Rockler Convertible Benchtop Router Table: The Space Saver

Tool:BDL7893Shop Now

Manufacturer: Rockler

MSRP: $229.99

When the priority is portability or space-saving in the shop, this little router table from Rockler might fit the bill. The legs are folding and lock in place with a quick hitch T-handle pin. This base, along with the interesting feet pads give this pint-size table a surprisingly stable stance. Or convert the table for wall mounting by installing the pins through the hole in the blue feet. This orients the legs at an angle and the table can be dropped down when not in use. As the lighter router table in the test, its small size and portability come with some compromises. The fence is made from lightweight aluminum angle stock, with MDF split faces. While the tall fence knobs and split face knobs are excellent with a rubber overmold for improved grip (love those Rockler knobs), the split faces leave something to be desired. They secure with T-slots milled directly into the MDF, without any T-track. I consider this a light-duty construction method, so go easy on those knobs. The fence does accept the included clear bit guard and optional Rockler fence featherboards and the miter slot works well with their optional table featherboards. A non-standard D-shaped plate is outfitted with a frosted acrylic insert predrilled for common compact routers. Or choose an alternate plate when ordering, that accepts midsize routers instead. If compact and convertible are the key features for your next router table, consider this Rockler model.

WoodCraft WoodRiver Bench Router Table 506-80: Don’t Need Featherboards? Choose This One.



Tool:506-80 Shop Now

Manufacturer: WoodCraft

MSRP: $299.99

The cabinet style router tables require a little more patience to assemble, but it’s worth the effort. The panels are all pre-drilled and the connector screws go together well. The top is secured to the cabinet with wooden cleats, which was odd compared to the other designs, but seems to work. The medium-duty fence is designed around an aluminum “C” channel that adds rigidity, but limits access to the adjustment knobs. Dust collection is a two-port affair—one fence port and a second at the lower rear of the cabinet. The fence port offers very good dust collection by itself and while the lower port won’t remove everything, it’s nice to contain the mess in a cabinet. It does require two shop vacs or a 4″ to two 2-1/2” splitters for your dust collector. A split plate allows the router cord to pass through the cabinet but requires removing 4 screws to pull your router for handheld tasks. As a dedicated router station that approach is fine, but a rubber grommet for the power cord would make more sense for occasional users. Like the Bosch RA1171, this style of cabinet base is the easiest and most natural to clamp down to your worksurface, however, at 38 lbs., 7 oz. it’s the second heaviest in the test and therefore one of the least portable. I’m willing to bet most users keep their portable router table set up much of the time and rarely carry it to a jobsite, so it may be a moot point. Surprisingly, there are no miter tracks on the face of the split fences and no miter slots in the table for popular accessories like featherboards and miter gauges. There is a top-Track for the bit guard, but it’s unclear if stop blocks or accessories are available for that system. The phenolic plate is drilled for a starting pin only, which is a nylon bushing and screw. So, plan on drilling the plate to accept your particular router. The plate is a standard 11-3/4” x 9-1/4” size and was flat within 0.006″. If a storage cabinet design is appealing to you and you don’t use featherboards, take a look at the WoodRiver Bench Router Table.

Trend CRT/MK3 CraftPro Router Table: Easiest to Assemble



Tool:CRT/MK3 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Trend Tool Technology

MSRP: $269

As far as initial quality, this Trend router table hits a high note. A sturdy flared leg set rests on rubber pads and the kit includes hold-down brackets for permanent mounting. The fence assembly is extremely rugged and heavy-duty and weighs in at nearly 7 lbs. That gets you a solid fence extrusion, tall knobs, and split fences that easily lock into position. Plus, there are some thoughtful features like threaded holes to stow the two starting pins and jointing rods that not only store in the fence, but lock in place with spring-loaded knobs when not in use. The 1″ thick table was within 0.001″ of flat and the sturdy aluminum plate was within 0.002″ of flat. It doesn’t come pre-drilled for common routers though, so you’ll likely need to drill holes to suit your needs. The kit comes with a good variety of plastic insert rings, but they’re the snap in variety and they’re quite difficult to install. One is a two-piece ring that holds a guide bushing inside the smaller section and that one was relatively easy to use. I generally prefer twist-lock inserts, but I suppose the snap-in inserts get easier to install with repeated use. A sturdy dust shroud engages with grooves in the fence, before screwing in place and accepts common 2-1/4” shop vac fittings. Observed dust collection was excellent above the table and fair below. The combined bit guard/featherboard is more awkward to set than two standard featherboards, because the router bit is in the way. However, the standard T-track slots let you use any common accessories you choose. This is one of the easiest tables to assemble and the construction throughout just screams quality.

There’s even a cord winder included. Just be aware that the U.S. version doesn’t come with the NVR (No Voltage Release) auxiliary power switch. If you have a Trend router, or don’t mind drilling for a more common hole pattern, you won’t be disappointed with the quality and features of this portable table.