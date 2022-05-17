Tool: Work Light with Bluetooth Speaker Shop Now

Manufacturer: Infinity X1

MSRP: $39.99 (set of 2)

One of the easiest ways to improve the quality of surface finishes like polyurethane is to cast a light across the surface from a low angle- this highlights imperfections or runs that are harder to spot in direct light. You can use a flashlight or adjustable shop light, but I’ve found these small work lights from Infinity to be perfect for the job. They’re lightweight, easy to adjust, and best of all, they’re also Bluetooth speakers!

I know I know, the lighting part is actually more important for woodworking purposes, but I love listening to music while I work. I’ve only used the X1 lights once for finishing so far, but they’ve been getting constant use when I work on projects in the garage or around the yard. It’s no McIntosh, so hardcore audiophiles might want to look elsewhere, but these two small speakers really put out a decent level of sound.

Quality-wise, the X1 feels more durable than its $39.99 price point might suggest, and I appreciate the fact that it uses a USB-C cable to charge, which is much more ubiquitous at this point. They’re also quite feature-packed; there are three different settings for the work light, and a red hazard light setting too. The lights even have the ability to be mounted to a tripod with a connector on the base, or hung up with the carabiner-like hook.