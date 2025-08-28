Tool: FitsAll Hose Kit with Bushings Shop Now

Manufacturer: Mullet Tools

MSRP: $100

I was a bit skeptical when I saw the Mullet FitsAll Hose Kit. Not that it wouldn’t be good, but that the value wasn’t there at $100. After spending some time testing it in my shop, I’m still not convinced it’s the perfect solution for everyone, but it’s certainly a system that will work for anyone. For those that don’t know, the Mullet FitsAll Hose Kit is a dust hose and attachment system that is guaranteed to fit your tool, or Mullet will 3D print you one for free. I’m really the perfect target for this, as if there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years, it’s that no two manufacturers use the same size dust port. I don’t think this is hyperbole either; I tested every tool in my shop with a dust port, and only two brands matched.

The eight included couplers in the kit seem to be very well made, and are nicely pliable to fit and grip different connectors. The hose seems to be sturdy, though the plastic is a bit stiff out of the box at least. That’s offset by the rotating couplers, which also have a vent function for reducing pressure while sanding. The hose is also very lightweight, which reduces strain when using on a handheld tool. The hose and couplers are not inherently static dissipative, but are made with an “anti-static additive” for what it’s worth. Stay tuned for a follow-up on the 3D printed connector option. I have an old Black and Decker sander with an oblong dust port that’s just perfect for something like this.