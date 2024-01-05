Tool: Thirdhand Dust Collection Boom Arm Shop Now

Manufacturer: Mullet Tools

MSRP: $149.99

Collecting dust at the source is the most surefire way to keep it from spreading around the shop (and getting into your lungs). Not every tool has a dust collection port though, and even tools with integrated dust collection can struggle. Enter the Mullet Tools Boom Arm. Designed to mount into existing dust collection systems, the boom arm can be easily positioned to collect dust where it would otherwise escape.

Like their High-Speed Cyclone, the Mullet Boom Arm is incredibly well-made and feels built to last a lifetime. I had no trouble getting the arm positioned where I liked, though whatever you’re mounting it to needs adequate weight to prevent tipping. As expected, the boom arm works best at collecting larger particles; the closer you get the better it works with the fine stuff.