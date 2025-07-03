Tool: M18­ FUEL 5″ Random Orbital Sander 2837-20 Shop Now

Manufacturer: Milwaukee

MSRP: $229 (bare tool)

Of all of the power tools to leap cordless, sanders are one of the last remaining segments that have not been perfected. Battery-powered sanders tend to be overly heavy and have issues with weight balance. The new Milwaukee M18 Fuel sander hasn’t quite solved these problems, but it’s a very solid entry that punches above its price point.

Milwaukee has aimed for the heart of the market, packing in features like wireless dust control and an edge guard for protecting adjacent surfaces into a sander that costs almost half of what other professional cordless sanders cost. Special attention has been paid to reducing vibration as well. For longer sanding stints, it’s still noticeable, but it’s definitely the best of all the sanders I’ve tested so far.

One standout feature is the dust collection. Milwaukee claims up to 95% efficiency of dust collection with an extractor attached, and they might be selling themselves short. I used the sander for some carpentry work indoors and found virtually zero dust on surfaces after I was done.

The sander is designed to work specifically with Milwaukee dust extractors with VACLINK, creating a seamless connection to activate the dust extractor when the sander is turned on. Look for more info on VACLINK and the new Milwaukee dust extractor in a future issue.