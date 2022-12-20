Tool: BladeClean Shop Now

Manufacturer: Microjig

MSRP: $99

Sharp bits and blades are the keys to getting clean cuts and crisp routed profiles. More often than not, what appears to be a dull blade can simply be a dirty blade. The new BladeClean from Microjig helps take care of all your blade cleaning needs in one compact unit.

The BladeClean kit comes with a brush, ScotchBrite type wheels (with rotary tool arbor), and a magnetic blade handle. The BladeClean has two tool wells—one in the small green lid for router bits and a larger, lower well for soaking blades up to 12″ in diameter. The wells get loaded with your solvent of choice (SimpleGreen for me), and you can soak the blades. The magnetic blade handle lets you hold the blade as you scrub it. Now, there’s no more excuse for a dirty blade.