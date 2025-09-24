There are a handful of tools I like to keep on me at all times—most of which live in my shop apron. Since I split my time between my home shop and our “office” shop, I decided to order a second apron so I wouldn’t have to keep hauling mine back and forth. As I was choosing which tools would earn a spot in this new apron, two from MetMo quickly made the cut.

Pocket Driver

The first is the MetMo Pocket Driver. Compact and clever, this little driver packs a lot of function into its small frame. Its ratcheting mechanism works in both directions, and you can use it two ways: like a standard screwdriver with the usual wrist motion, or by flipping the handle into a pistol-grip orientation for extra torque. That second position makes it surprisingly powerful for its size.

Better yet, the Pocket Driver stores bits neatly in the end cap, so you’ve always got what you need right at hand. For a wide range of small workshop tasks, it’s hard to beat this tidy little driver.

Multi Drive

The second is the MetMo Multi Drive. At first glance, it looks like a pen—but it’s much more than that. MetMo has designed a compact multi-tool that can swap between several precision functions: a collet that holds pencil lead for marking, a scalpel holder for fine cutting, a 4mm hex driver, a scribe head, and a bit holder for drilling.

The aluminum body feels solid in hand, and the ball-bearing end cap makes drilling and driving smooth and controlled. Because it’s about the size of a standard pen, it slips just as easily into a shop apron as it does into an everyday carry kit. Need to switch from marking to scribing? Just pull the lead, slip in the scribe, and you’re set.

Why MetMo

What really sets MetMo apart is the quality. Every product I’ve seen from them shows obsessive attention to design and machining. These aren’t gimmicky gadgets—they’re precision tools with real thought behind them. (If you’re a machining geek, do yourself a favor and look up their Piston—it’s wild.)

The Pocket Driver and Multi Drive are just two examples, but both have already earned a permanent place in my shop setup.