Tool: Mini-Ligno E/D Pin Moisture Meter Shop Now 

Manufacturer: Lignomat

MSRP: $125

Knowing the moisture content of your wood before using it is important. If your lumber has been sitting for a while or if you enjoy milling your own boards, a moisture meter could be the difference between an heirloom table and kindling.

Lignomat’s Mini-Ligno E/D is perfect for woodworkers. It is straightforward and easy to use. The digital readout displays moisture content in 0.1% increments below 10% and 1% increments above 10%. The moisture range (6-45%) is low enough for furniture builders, cabinetmakers and professional woodworkers, yet high enough for construction lumber and woodturning. The meter also comes with both 3/16” and 7/16” pin probes for different wood thicknesses. The Mini-Ligno E/D measures moisture content in wood group two and three, which includes most common American and tropical soft and hard woods. A temperature corrected reading chart is included as well. One thing that we really liked about the design is that the cap doubles as an ergonomic hand-hugging base when in use.

