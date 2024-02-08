Tool: Leather Shoulder Pads Shop Now

Manufacturer: Leather by Dragonfly

MSRP: $85+

Over a year ago, I received my Leather By Dragonfly apron. It’s been one of the best additions to my shop and my woodworking time. I’ve stayed in touch with the owners, Patrick and Michelle over the last year. In fact, during the Handworks Woodworking Show (hosted here in central Iowa), I got to spend time with them in their booth, helping answer questions about the aprons, which was a blast.

While I was hanging out in their booth, I noticed a pair of shoulder pads on one of their displays. I had not considered adding shoulder pads to my apron, as it was ultra comfortable as it was. However, after trying them on, I knew I needed to get a set. I think I had the order placed before Patrick and Michelle got back to Ohio.

The pads I ordered were the wool lined ones — you can see them on my apron below (and in photos later in this issue). The wool is great, especially rolling through the winter season. It makes the apron straps soft, and lifts the apron up a bit — it feels like it rides even nicer than it did before (which I didn’t think was possible). The shoulder pads are available with the wool lining, or as flat leather. Wearing the wool pads on my apron, I’ve requested to be addressed as “Lord Commander” (Game of Throne fans will understand). Nobody’s indulged me yet.

