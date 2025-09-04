Tool: MortiseMate Loose Tenon Jig Shop Now

Manufacturer: Kreg Tool

MSRP: $299.99

Kreg Tool, known for their innovations in pocket hole jigs, recently launched their new loose tenon joinery jig, called the MortiseMate. Kreg Tool partnered with Canadian tool maker JessEm to design the MortiseMate. The premise is simple—use a drill with a special bit to mill out pockets for loose tenon joinery. Kreg offers bits in 6mm, 8mm, and 10mm sizes, to meet a variety of applications.

The MortiseMate clamps to the workbench, and the drill with bit is inserted in the front (the drill is held horizontally). After clamping your workpiece in place, the drill is turned on. A lever on the front of the MortiseMate shifts the bit left and right. After each pass, the bit holder automatically advances the bit slightly deeper until final depth is reached. The result is a mortise that is routed in just a few seconds with only a cordless drill.

As I mentioned, the bits available are offered to meet a variety of applications. A few adjustments on the MortiseMate expand the versatility as well. You can adjust the mortise location (vertically, for a variety of stock thicknesses), as well as setting the mortise depth if you’re working on thin stock. I think that over the next few years, we’ll see the MortiseMate bringing the idea of loose tenon joinery into shops at a reasonable price point.