Tool: Extra-Fancy Depth Gauge Shop Now

Manufacturer: Kellogg Fine Tools

MSRP: $80

Sometimes, having a simple tool is best. That doesn’t mean that your simple tool can’t be fancy, however. This Extra-Fancy Depth Gauge from Kellogg Fine Tools is an example of that. Clark Kellogg machines these depth gauges in Houston, Texas. The idea behind the tool is simple, but it’s executed flawlessly. The top section of the gauge threads into the body. Loosening it allows the rod to extend, while tightening it locks the rod in place.

The rod can be dropped into a hole and pushed to the bottom. Then, you can lock it in place to transfer measurements where necessary. The fine diameter of the rod means that it doesn’t have measurements on it. However, you can use a rule if you’re a numbers type of person. The depth gauge is perfect for measuring hole depths, recess depths, or any other measurement that is too fine and delicate to measure with larger tools.