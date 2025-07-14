Tool: JWBS-18SFX 18 Inch Bandsaw 1.75HP 1PH 115V Shop Now

Manufacturer: JET

MSRP: $2949.99

A bandsaw is a wonderful tool. It can make cuts that follow curves, cut joinery, size parts, and resaw material. And, like most other tools in the shop, generally the bigger the better. Jet’s JBS-18 bandsaw is a large saw, perfect for most home shops.

The Jet line from JPW (Jet, Powermatic, Wilton) offers a variety of products to home hobbyists and professionals alike. In the case of this particular saw, it’s offered in two different versions: one in a 230v/3HP setup, and the other in a 115v/1.75HP configuration. For most everything I do in my shop, the 1.75HP motor has been plenty of power. I could see where some large, heavy resawing would require more power, but at that point, I don’t mind slowing down my cuts to compensate.

There are several features that I believe put this saw in the “premium” category. The first is the blade guides—they offer tool-less adjustment, so you can quickly adjust them as needed without digging out tools. The dual dust ports do a good job at capturing dust, and that’s not something you say about a bandsaw very often. The fence system on this is of a pretty standard and simple design, but it’s effective. It’s adjustable, true, and has very little deflection. Finally, the foot brake has a motor disconnect, as well as a mechanical brake to bring the blade to a stop. —Gregory Kopp