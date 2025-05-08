Tool: OSHA-Compliant Dust Extractor Shop Now

Manufacturer: Hercules

MSRP: $349.99

I continue to be impressed with the leaps and bounds that Harbor Freight has made in the power tool marketplace. The new 12-gallon OSHA-Compliant dust extractor from their Hercules brand is a great example. If it had been part of our dust extractor competition in the October 2023 issue, it would have been best in class for hose length, capacity, and included accessories. It also would have been the cheapest OSHA-compliant extractor there by $200.

It’s not just a numbers game, either. The form factor of the extractor itself is great, with a telescoping handle and large wheels in the back that make it easy to move. The tool-activated outlet works exactly as it should, and it even has an automatic cleaning feature. Plus, the onboard storage is thoughtfully done.

So, you may wonder what you are missing out on regarding those price savings? Not much, to be honest. Though long, the hose feels a bit cheap (it is still anti-static.) There’s also the warranty: 90 days vs up to 3 years from some other brands. It might be a gamble to forgo the extra coverage, but at this price with these features, it’s one I’m willing to make.