Tool: Spider Mobile Base Shop Now

Manufacturer: Harvey Woodworking

MSRP: $369-$569

Having the ability to move stuff around in a shop is key. This is especially true when it comes to a small shop. It is invaluable to move a tool into a workspace, set it up, and then store it when you’re done. The problem that I’ve had is that most “integrated” mobile bases are junk. Generic aftermarket mobile bases never fit correctly and get snagged on the first plane shaving that they roll over. When I first saw the Harvey Spider bases at IWF in Atlanta (2024), it looked promising. And they did not disappoint.

The biggest difference between the M-1500 Pro and other bases is that four support feet simultaneously lower when you push the foot pedal. I currently have it on the Harvey Alpha Shaper, and this thing is rock solid when the feet are deployed. The feet are spring-loaded, so if you have an uneven floor, the feet still find a solid perch.

Raising the foot lever brings the feet up, allowing it to sit on the four casters. These casters are unbelievably smooth. With this 600lb shaper, I can twirl and spin the machine with one or two fingers. What’s even more nuts is that the Pro has a weight capacity of 1,500 pounds. That will handle all but the heaviest machines.

The Spider bases are available in two versions. The M-1500 Pro is what I’ve shown here on the shaper. The four casters on the Pro are swivel, so they will move in any direction and have four support feet. The standard M-1500 has two fixed wheels and two support feet (shopping cart steering). The extra money is well worth having the four swivel casters and support feet.