Tool: Compass ST-1500 Sliding Table Shop Now

Manufacturer: Harvey Woodworking

MSRP: $1579

There are some tools that, on the surface, appear exorbitant. Sliding tables (or sliding table saws, for that matter) are one of those. And, I thought so too, until I recently added the Compass ST-1500 from Harvey Industries onto my SawStop table saw. I have to tell you—it’s a game changer. Now, let me back up and preface this a bit. I recently took on a set of entry doors as a project (foreshadowing—they’ll be in an upcoming issue). Cross-cutting and mitering some big, heavy pieces of mahogany were just the excuse that I needed to order this table (and, I’ll admit, it’s not cheap). But let me tell you what. If you regularly work with long stock or sheet goods, the ST-1500 is well worth it.

The ST-1500 is built around Harvey’s Compass MG-36Pro miter gauge. The gauge is mounted to a milled aluminum table that slides on a set of ball-bearing rails. These rails give the table a silky-smooth action. With these heavy mahogany rails on it, the table slides just as easily as it does without any load on it. The fence is extremely accurate as well, both the flip stops and the vernier scale for setting up angled cuts.

The Compass ST-1500 is pretty universal. I put it on my SawStop (I did not follow instructions; however, Harvey suggested taking off the left wing of the saw, but I left mine on). Harvey lists several other models that it’s compatible with, but you could mount it on anything if you’re willing to drill a few holes. In fact, I originally planned on switching it over to my shaper, but after using it for several months on the table saw, it will probably stay there (after I take off the wing, as they suggest).