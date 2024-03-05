Tool: Big Eye Rip Fence Shop Now

Manufacturer: Harvey Woodworking

MSRP: $1249+

There are times when there is a product released that I think really met the mark. One of those is the Harvey Big Eye Rip Fence. For years, there hasn’t been a quality aftermarket fence available. Now, I think there is, as the Big Eye will become the new standard.

The Big Eye fence uses front and back rails to completely remove slop out of the fence. This is done via a lock on both ends of the fence. Ball bearings ride on the front track (they can be fine-tuned for an effortless glide) while the tail of the fence has a dovetailed guide. The locking handle pushes forward, into the fence so there’s no handle hanging down to run into. An extruded aluminum European-style “High-Low” fence can be swapped back and forth if needed (the fence scales adjust for fence orientation as well). One of the genius features can be seen at right—a fine-adjustment wheel. Simply unlock the fence, and roll the wheel to micro-tune the fence position before locking it down. Well done Harvey, well done.