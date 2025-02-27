Tool: GREX AOS368 2-Inch 105-Degree Angle Random Orbital Sander Shop Now

Manufacturer: Grex

MSRP: $122

Woodworkers all know the importance of sanding, and how tedious it can be. As a woodturner, we are all too familiar with that struggle as well. The tools we use for sanding are slightly different than for flat work however. Most of the time, when I turn a bowl or a vessel, the sanding of the outside and inside are done with a drill and a sanding pad. This form of power sanding works pretty well, but being a pure orbital motion can leave a scratched surface. I recently came across a product from Grex that has helped alleviate some of my power sanding struggles.

Grex, known for their pinners, staplers, and nailers, produces a large line of professional airbrushes and accessories. Part of this line is a set of pneumatic sanders. Their 105° angle sander has been bundled into a kit geared towards the turning market. The random orbit pneumatic sander comes in a kit with 1, 2 and 3“ pads as well as some hook and loop paper from Klingspor. In addition to the sander, pads, and paper, there are a few different extension shafts to further your reach inside of deep bowls or hollow forms.

The Grex sander is angled at 105° (as the name implies) and this leads to a more ergonomic grip as you’re sanding. The random orbit action makes sanding much quicker and more efficient, but you can’t press as hard or you’ll stall out the action.

One thing to keep in mind as you’re using a pneumatic sander is that they require more air than a standard small “pancake” compressor can supply, so you may need to upgrade your compressor to run something like this Grex sander. But, I believe that is a small trade off in the much better, and quicker, sanding experience.—Greg Kopp