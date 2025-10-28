Tool: ETSC 2 125 Random Orbit Sander Shop Now

Manufacturer: Fuji Spray

MSRP: $2299 (includes T70 HVLP Spray Gun. 1.8mm Air Cap Set, 19pc Spray Gun Cleaning Kit, Wet Film Gauge, “Always Measure” Booklet, 6ft Flexible Whip Hose, D6 Filter Pack)

When it comes to applying finish to your project, spraying is arguably the easiest method. Fuji has recently released their D6 HVLP sprayer, which simplifies the finishing process even further. The D6 stands out among other sprayers because it is a 6-stage unit, featuring a blower motor that provides variable pressure of up to 11.5 PSI. This feature allows you to spray a wide range of finishes, from thin lacquers and shellacs to latex paint, all without the need for thinning.

Fuji is not new to the spraying industry; they have been producing high-quality sprayers for quite some time. However, the D6 introduces several new features that enhance its ease of use compared to previous models. First, the pressure is easily adjusted with the push of a button. The settings range from 1 to 6, offering increasingly powerful air, depending on your specific application.

The quick-connect hose is long enough to keep the turbine out of the overspray area, which helps maintain a clean filter (an additional filter is included for when you need to replace it). The last few feet of the hose are ultra-flexible, allowing for easy maneuvering around your project. Finally, a convenient feature is the included remote control, which lets you turn the unit on and off without hassle. The D6 is also compatible with previous versions of Fuji spray guns, including the T70 and my favorite, the G-XPC.