Tool: Fortistrut-Q Shop Now

Manufacturer: Fortis Clamp

MSRP: $64.95

For years, the woodworking industry has relied on pipe clamps for large format glue ups. The idea behind this clamp is that you purchase the clamp ends, and supply whatever length of pipe you need. A new company, Fortis Clamp, has taken this same idea and applied it to strut channel. Strut channel (sometimes generically called Unistrut, which is actually the name of a manufacturer of strut channel) is often used in the HVAC and electrical industry to suspend and support ducting and conduit. What makes it work so well for clamping is that it is rigid.

Fortis Clamp is currently manufacturing several different heads for use in strut channel, as well as aluminum T-track. In it’s simplest form, one of the heads (such as the Fortistrut-Q shown here) can be used as bar clamps—strut channel is available in 10‘ lengths at most hardware stores. What really makes the offering from Fortis Clamp interesting is that there are hundreds of brackets and attachments available for strut channel. Everything from tees to angle brackets. These, combined with the offerings from Fortis Clamp open up a world of possibilities to build entire clamping centers. The Fortistrut-Q, shown here, features a quick release button, and a lead screw with a hex head and hole for a screw driver.